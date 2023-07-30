Guwahati Moral Policing: 6 Arrested Bir Lachit Sena Leaders Granted Bail

The incident came to light after Assam Congress leader Gauravv Somani took to Twitter to share the viral video.

“@himantabiswa @gpsinghips My straight question to you both-is this #Assam or #Taliban?Few goons running their agenda in the name of Bir Lachit Borphukon in Guwahati.See how his son nd wife crying to get his father protected because they are #Biharis. Humiliating. Pl take action,” said Somani in his tweet.

Hours later, a senior Assam police official responded to the tweet assuring to take action against the Bir Lachit Sena members for their rigid approach towards non-Assamese people in the state.