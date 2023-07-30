Guwahati Moral Policing: 6 Arrested Bir Lachit Sena Leaders Granted Bail

The six members of Bir Lachit Sena organization who were arrested earlier on Sunday have been reportedly granted bail.
On Saturday night, six members of the organization were arrested for allegedly thrashing a non-Assamese-speaking individual publicly. The six arrested Bir Lachit Sena members have been identified as Bikas Baruah (General Secretary), Mintu Baruah, Tapan Kumar Sarma, Navin Deka, Abhinash Dutta and Nirmal Deka.
The six members were granted bail by the Dispur Police, sources said. They were arrested under a bailable offense.
It may be mentioned that, a video depicting moral policing on a city street went viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, an elderly man from the Hindi-speaking community was humiliated in Taliban style in front of a large crowd. He was forced to kneel in order to seek an apology for physically assaulting an Assamese individual, an accusation that has not yet been established in this case.
The incident came to light after Assam Congress leader Gauravv Somani took to Twitter to share the viral video.
“@himantabiswa @gpsinghips My straight question to you both-is this #Assam or #Taliban?Few goons running their agenda in the name of Bir Lachit Borphukon in Guwahati.See how his son nd wife crying to get his father protected because they are #Biharis. Humiliating. Pl take action,” said Somani in his tweet.
Hours later, a senior Assam police official responded to the tweet assuring to take action against the Bir Lachit Sena members for their rigid approach towards non-Assamese people in the state.