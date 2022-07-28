Guwahati: Morphine and Illegal Cigarettes Seized from Rajdhani Express

Morphine and illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 74lakh were recovered in Guwahati from two Rajdhani Express trains, said a senior official on Thursday.

Three people were also arrested in connection to it. In the first case, two persons were apprehended with 0.73 kg of morphine from the 20503 Rajdhani Express by the GRP unit on Wednesday, he said.

The officer stated that they were reportedly carrying the morphine from Dimapur to Lucknow. The approximate cost of the drug recovered is Rs. 70 lakh. Legal action has been initiated.

In the second incident, another person was arrested with 200 bundles of illegal cigarettes from the 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, the official said. "He was reportedly carrying the contraband from Dimapur to Allahabad. The approximate cost of the recovered cigarettes is Rs 4 lakh," he said. An investigation has been started into the matter, the official said as reported by PTI.

