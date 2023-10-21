Guwahati Murder: 6 Accused Produced Before CJM Court

According to sources, the police custody of accused Sourabh Goenka, Arvinda Roy and Govinda Kumar have been extended by five days while accused Gitashri Sinha, her sister Neha Sinha and mother Jharna Sinha have been remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the father of Gitashri Sinha, Ajit Sinha was on October 16 remanded to judicial custody in connection with the shocking murder of Anjan Nath.