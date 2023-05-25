Guwahati: NFSU Foundation Stone Laid Virtually By Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday virtually laid the foundation for the upcoming National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Assam’s Guwahati.
According to information received, the NFSU campus is set to come up at Malang village in Changsari in the North Guwahati region.
Speaking at the event in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Amit Shah said, “The NFSU campus will come up in a sprawling 50 acres of land. I thank Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for granting this land. Today is an important day for Assam. Today I laid the foundation for the NFSU campus. This will benefit students from the entire northeastern region greatly. This NFSU will open up employment opportunities for many. There is 100 per cent opportunity for employment through this institution.”
Amit Shah said, “Around 3,000 to 5,000 students will be able to learn forensic sciences in this university. Forensic education is very important nowadays. This is the 11th branch of NFSU in Assam. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is moving forward in terms of forensic sciences education. We will help all state governments to move forward in terms of forensic education. We will work towards installing a mobile forensic laboratory in every district.”
He further said, “This is not the age of third degree torture and investigating bodies should refrain from using third degree torture. Rather we should focus in improving forensic infrastructure so that it helps in criminal cases and ensures the conviction rate does not fall below 85 per cent. With improved forensic sciences, probing bodies will be able to produce enough evidence against accused people in the court.”
Meanwhile, Amit Shah expressed grief over the violence in Manipur recently. He also appealed the opposing parties in Manipur to maintain peace. Speaking on the matter, he said, “I will visit Manipur soon.”
He again turned his attention to forensic sciences saying, “Forensic sciences are very important to convict an accused. It is mandatory to produce forensic evidence to convict a criminal. Just graduating in forensic sciences will ensure a job. NFSU started from a laboratory in Gujarat. Neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Malaysia, etc. will also be able to benefit from it. NFSU also has facility for online training. Five faculties will lead the imparting of education under five departments at NFSU. In the coming time, 40 departments will be established at NFSU campus.”
It may be noted that the upcoming NFSU campus will be built on a sprawling 50 acres of land. The university will be built at a cost of Rs 300 crores and the construction will be completed by 2023. There will be 3,000 seats under various departments. There will also be facility for training of police and security forces. There will be forensic sciences, cyber forensic and drone forensic, digital forensic, narcotics forensic and forensic justice divisions. There will courses under 50 departments and also PhD and post doctoral.