Special Ferry Service for Naamghor Samaroh from Dec 2

For the convenience of the public during the Naamghor Samaroh celebration in North Guwahati, special ferry service will be available from December 2 to December 4.
The special ferry will be available from Fancy Bazar ghat to North Guwahati ghat from 6 am to 4.30 pm.
The ferry which will ply from Guwahati to North Guwahati are SB Gangadhar, M.V. Sonai and RPL Borolia.
The timing of the special ferry are as follows:
Vessel: S.B.Gangadhar
Guwahati North Guwahati
6.00 AM ---------------------------- 6.45 AM
7.30 AM --------------------------- 8.15 AM
9.00 AM ---------------------------- 9.45 AM
Vessel : M.V. Sonai
Guwahati North Guwahati
10.30 AM ---------------------------- 11.30 AM
12.05 PM ----------------------------- 12.45 PM
1.30 PM ----------------------------- 2.15 PM
3.00 PM ----------------------------- 3.30 PM
Vessel: RPL- Borolia
Guwahati North Guwahati
4.00 PM ----------------------------- 4.30 PM