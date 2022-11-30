Guwahati News

Special Ferry Service for Naamghor Samaroh from Dec 2

The special ferry will be available from Fancy Bazar ghat to North Guwahati ghat from 6 am to 4.30 pm
For the convenience of the public during the Naamghor Samaroh celebration in North Guwahati, special ferry service will be available from December 2 to December 4.

The special ferry will be available from Fancy Bazar ghat to North Guwahati ghat from 6 am to 4.30 pm.

The ferry which will ply from Guwahati to North Guwahati are SB Gangadhar, M.V. Sonai and RPL Borolia.

The timing of the special ferry are as follows:

                                             

Vessel: S.B.Gangadhar      

 

Guwahati                                             North Guwahati

 

6.00 AM   ----------------------------       6.45  AM

7.30 AM   ---------------------------        8.15  AM

9.00 AM   ----------------------------      9.45  AM

 

 

Vessel :  M.V. Sonai

 

Guwahati                                            North Guwahati

 

10.30 AM   ----------------------------    11.30 AM

12.05 PM  -----------------------------    12.45  PM

1.30 PM  -----------------------------       2.15  PM

3.00 PM  -----------------------------       3.30  PM

 

Vessel: RPL- Borolia        

 

Guwahati                                             North Guwahati

 

4.00 PM  -----------------------------       4.30  PM

 

