Special Ferry Service for Naamghor Samaroh from Dec 2

For the convenience of the public during the Naamghor Samaroh celebration in North Guwahati, special ferry service will be available from December 2 to December 4.

The special ferry will be available from Fancy Bazar ghat to North Guwahati ghat from 6 am to 4.30 pm.

The ferry which will ply from Guwahati to North Guwahati are SB Gangadhar, M.V. Sonai and RPL Borolia.

The timing of the special ferry are as follows:

Vessel: S.B.Gangadhar

Guwahati North Guwahati

6.00 AM ---------------------------- 6.45 AM

7.30 AM --------------------------- 8.15 AM

9.00 AM ---------------------------- 9.45 AM

Vessel : M.V. Sonai

Guwahati North Guwahati

10.30 AM ---------------------------- 11.30 AM

12.05 PM ----------------------------- 12.45 PM

1.30 PM ----------------------------- 2.15 PM

3.00 PM ----------------------------- 3.30 PM

Vessel: RPL- Borolia

Guwahati North Guwahati

4.00 PM ----------------------------- 4.30 PM