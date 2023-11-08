Guwahati: Opium Worth Rs 6 Cr Smuggled In From Manipur Seized

As many as four opium smugglers were apprehended with a massive consignment of the contraband substance at Amingaon in Guwahati, reports emerged on Wednesday.
As per the reports, a joint operation by Kamrup Police and Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police was carried out based on a tip off during which a vehicle coming from neighbouring state Manipur was intercepted.
Officials informed that the Bolero pick-up vehicle was intercepted and searched thoroughly when the opium consignment was found hidden inside a hidden chamber of the vehicle.
The total consignment was measured to be around 36 kilograms in weight, said the officials, adding that it was seized.
According to the information received, officials estimated the seized opium consignment to be worth around Rs 6 crores in the international illicit drug markets.
Meanwhile, four persons were apprehended by the police in connection with smuggling the opium into Assam. They were identified as Montul Ali, Aijul Hoque, Mohammad Shafiqul Ali and Raju Ali.
Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the Assam Police for their recent success.
He wrote, "Acting on a tip off, @STFAssam intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and recovered 36 kg of opium hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle. Four persons were apprehended in this connection. Kudos to @assampolice!"