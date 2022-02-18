Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out At Paan Shop In Noonmati

A fire broke out at a small store on the roadside on Thursday night in Guwahati’s Noonmati area.

The fire broke out at a small ‘paan’ shop situated on the roadside in Noonmati, in which the shop was completely gutted. Videos of the incident show flames engulfing the small roadside store.

After the shop was burnt down, flames also reached a nearby electricity pole and the wires above caught fire.

The fire was brought under control with the help of locals and after response teams from the city’s fire department reached the spot.

Meanwhile, witnesses informed that the fire broke out suspectedly from lit cigarettes that were littered outside the shop.