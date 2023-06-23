Guwahati: Petition Filed in HC to Delay Trial in APSC Scam Case

A petition has been filed in the High Court seeking delayed trial in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-jobs scam case on Friday.
The petition was lodged by Rakesh Paul, who raised concerns about partiality in the ongoing proceedings.
He asked for the transfer of the case, with allegations of partiality in the court of the state's special judge, leading to an attempt to delay the trial in scam cases.
Despite the allegations, the trial of the cases is progressing per the directives of the High Court, focusing on conducting day-to-day proceedings. However, as the transfer petition reaches its final stage, the possibility of delaying the trial looms.
The High Court will carefully consider the transfer petition during the upcoming hearing in the case, weighing the allegations of bias and ensuring a fair and just trial process.
In March 28, Rakesh Paul was released after six years and four months in jail.
He was arrested in November 2016 for his role in the massive APSC cash-for-jobs scam.
On March 24, the special judge's court granted his bail after previously rejecting his bail plea seven times.
Speaking to reporters after his release, Rakesh Paul said, “I got the opportunity to do a lot of work in prison and have improved as a person.”
“The case against me is subjudice at the moment. The court has set certain conditions for my release, “added Rakesh Paul.