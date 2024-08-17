Guwahati Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Man for Impersonating Jalukbari ACP

The Guwahati police on Saturday have arrested one Rinku Kalita, a 24-year-old resident of Ganesh Para, Fatasil Ambari, for impersonating an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from Jalukbari.
Kalita, who is the son of the late Dilip Kalita, was detained after being spotted in Ulubari on August 15, 2024, dressed in full government uniform.
Kalita's actions raised suspicions about potential criminal activities, the police said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against him under the relevant sections of the law.
The investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of his involvement in any illicit activities.