Guwahati Police Arrest Extortionists Posing as ULFA Members

The Guwahati Police has arrested two persons for allegedly running an extortion racket posing as ULFA members, sources said on Tuesday.
The arrests came after a complaint was filed by the proprietor of The Tiles Gallery in the city's Tetelia locality on August 17, 2024, alleging threats and extortion.
According to the complaint, a handwritten letter was sent to the showroom on July 31, 2024, from someone identifying himself as Anup Chetia. The letter contained phrases such as ‘Swadhin Asom’ and instructed the recipient to contact a specific number. Upon making the call, the accused demanded money and threatened dire consequences if the money was not paid.
Subsequently, Rs 20,000 was handed over to the caller's associate in front of Radisson Blu hotel on August 17.
The investigation revealed that the extortion racket was run by Raju Das, a resident of Kalitapara and Paban Darjee, a resident of Arundhati Nagar. Both individuals had previously been involved in similar extortion cases in Panbazar and Paltanbazar Police Stations.
The operation also uncovered that they had extorted money from several commercial establishments across Guwahati City.
The West Guwahati Police acted swiftly, arresting both accused who are now in the custody of Jalukbari Police. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details of their operations.