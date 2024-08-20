Guwahati Police Arrest Extortionists Posing as ULFA Members

According to the complaint, a handwritten letter was sent to the showroom on July 31, 2024, from someone identifying himself as Anup Chetia. The letter contained phrases such as ‘Swadhin Asom’ and instructed the recipient to contact a specific number. Upon making the call, the accused demanded money and threatened dire consequences if the money was not paid.

Subsequently, Rs 20,000 was handed over to the caller's associate in front of Radisson Blu hotel on August 17.