Guwahati Police Arrest Most Wanted Dacoit From Byrnihat

Guwahati police on Friday apprehended a most wanted dacoit from Byrnihat in Meghalaya.

According to sources, the dacoit, identified as Binoy Das, was involved in several theft cases in Guwahati and other locations.

Recently, Das had looted Rs 10 lakh from a woman in Panbazar area. He was also involved in a similar case in Kokrajhar as well.

Police were able to recognize him with the help of CCTV cameras which were installed at incident locations, sources said.

He was apprehended on June 28 after he robbed a man of Rs 2 lakh in Bynihat and attempted to flee on his bike.

Last month, a five member dacoit gang was arrested by Jorhat police.

The dacoits were travelling in an auto towards Guwahati. They were arrested at Jorabat after the police launched operations based on secret information.

Many sharp weapons and other equipments have been recovered from the dacoit’s possession.