Guwahati Police Bust Fake Job Racket at Jyoti Chitraban, One Arrested

A fraudster was arrested by city police for duping several job aspirants on the pretext of providing them a job in Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati.
Based on a complaint lodged by the chairman of the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, Vidyasagar, the Bhagaduttapur police outpost arrested the culprit on Monday.
Speaking to the media, one of the victims said, “He had duped several job aspirants like me on the pretext of providing us jobs in Jyoti Chitraban. A few days back, he visited my shop and was talking over the phone with someone asking them to arrange two to three youths for jobs at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio. My elder sister heard him talking on the phone with some unknown person, accordingly, she queried about the jobs. She told him that could he arrange a job for me and two of my friends who are unemployed. He immediately took my number from my sister and called me as I was not present at the shop at that moment. He asked me to pay Rs 6,200 per person and I did.”
The victim added that he paid almost Rs 18,600 to the scammer with a hope of arranging a job for him and two of his friends at Jyoti Chitraban Studio.
“I paid around Rs 12,400 to the fraudster in cash and rest Rs 6,200 I paid him through Google pay (UPI transaction),” said the victim further.
Following the incident, the city police now suspect that a nexus of brokers might be operating nearby the Jyoti Chitraban, duping several job aspirants and collecting huge amounts of money in the name of arranging them jobs at the film studio.
An investigation into the matter is underway, a police source told Pratidin Time.