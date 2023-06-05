Guwahati Police Bust Fake Job Racket at Jyoti Chitraban, One Arrested

Speaking to the media, one of the victims said, “He had duped several job aspirants like me on the pretext of providing us jobs in Jyoti Chitraban. A few days back, he visited my shop and was talking over the phone with someone asking them to arrange two to three youths for jobs at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio. My elder sister heard him talking on the phone with some unknown person, accordingly, she queried about the jobs. She told him that could he arrange a job for me and two of my friends who are unemployed. He immediately took my number from my sister and called me as I was not present at the shop at that moment. He asked me to pay Rs 6,200 per person and I did.”