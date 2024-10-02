Guwahati Police Dismisses Murder Claims In Cotton Varsity Staffer's Death

Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah on Wednesday said that the death of a Cotton University staffer at Jorabat was due to the road mishap. Barah played down suggestions of foul play stating that preliminary probe points to the accident being the cause of death.
Controversy erupted following the death of Cotton University office superintendent Dhrubajyoti Barman following his death in a supposed accident. Some reports suggested that an altercation took place after the crash in which he was assaulted leading to his death.
Speaking about the incident, the Guwahati Police Commissioner said, "The incident is unfortunate. I have seen in the news that they are claiming it was a murder. However, preliminary police investigation did not find anything that points to it."
"According to the facts at hand so far, it was an accident. If anything on the contrary comes up during further investigation, we will take action as per the law," Barah added.
Notably, Dhrubajyoti Barman's car was hit from behind by a bulker truck causing his death, with conflicting reports suggesting that there was an altercation with the truck driver during which the victim was hit causing his death.
The accident occurred in the early hours of the day when he was headed to Tezpur. Barman was travelling in his Renault Triber with registration number AS 01 FT 2170 from Guwahati's Khanapara at around 7:00 am and was headed to Tezpur. However, his car was hit from behind by the truck bearing registration NL 01 AH 2789.
Reports at the time suggested that there was a dispute between the truck driver and Dhrubajyoti after which the driver hit him with an iron rod causing his death. His body was subsequently found lying in front of the said truck.