Guwahati Police Enforces Strict Rules for Ambubachi Mahayog 2025

With thousands of devotees expected to converge on the sacred Nilachal Hills for the Ambubachi Mahayog 2025, Guwahati Police has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at ensuring the safety, sanctity, and smooth conduct of the event at the revered Kamakhya Temple.

The Ambubachi Mela, considered one of the most significant spiritual gatherings in the region, will witness large-scale participation from across the country. In anticipation of this, authorities have laid out essential instructions for devotees, visitors, and officials.

Restricted Entry Timings (June 22–25): Devotees will only be allowed to access Nilachal Hills between 5:00 AM and 6:00 PM. This restriction has been imposed considering the expected crowd surge and the potential risk of landslides due to monsoon rains. Entry outside this time frame will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Transport Regulations: No private vehicles will be allowed up the hill. Only designated ferry vehicles will be operational from the foothills to the temple, and that too exclusively for essential service personnel.

Elderly & Infant Advisory: Given the harsh weather and overwhelming crowd, elderly individuals and infants are strongly discouraged from visiting the temple during this period for their own safety and well-being.

Pandu–Kamakhya Road Closure: The Pandu–Kamakhya route will be entirely off-limits to the general public and VIPs, and will be reserved strictly for emergency movement only.

No VIP Darshan (June 22–27): There will be no provisions for VIP or special darshan throughout the core event days. All devotees will need to follow the general procedure and queue system.

Maintaining Spiritual Sanctity: In keeping with the deep spiritual significance of the period—when Maa Kamakhya is believed to enter a meditative state—loud music, noisy processions, and cultural performances are strictly prohibited in and around the temple complex.

Reopening Darshan on June 26: On the morning of June 26, when the temple reopens to the public, all devotees must assemble at Bongshi Bagaan Ground, from where volunteers will guide them up in an organized queue system to ensure smooth and disciplined darshan.

Footwear Guidelines: No shoes or sandals will be permitted beyond the Kamakhya Gate at the foothills. Devotees are requested to prepare accordingly and respect traditional norms.

Traffic Advisory: Guwahati Traffic Police will separately issue specific traffic diversions and restrictions around the temple zone and nearby arterial roads. Devotees are urged to stay updated and follow all traffic notifications during the period.

Emergency Contact: In case of any assistance or emergencies during the Ambubachi Mahayog, citizens are requested to dial 112.

Guwahati Police has appealed for public cooperation and discipline to ensure that this ancient and revered spiritual event is conducted peacefully, safely, and in its true spiritual essence. Citizens, volunteers, and pilgrims are urged to strictly follow the laid-out instructions and uphold the sanctity of the festival.