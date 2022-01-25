Guwahati Police Launches 24x7 ‘Information and Distress Support Line’

A 24x7 ‘Information and Distress Support Line’ has been launched by Guwahati police on Tuesday for the citizens.
People can use the helpline to share any information on illegal activities as well as reach out to the police for help. Citizens can send messages on these Whatsapp numbers - 6026901246 or 6026901247.
“Our drug info line generated good leads. We wanted to expand the horizon and apply the learning from there to provide easier access to the citizens, so that they are able to reach out to us in need through these numbers for support,” Commissioner of Police, Harmeet Singh said on the initiative.