Guwahati Police Nab Three Dreaded Thieves From Hojai; Stolen Goods Recovered

Guwahati city police on Friday apprehended three dreaded thieves from Hojai district and seized a sizable amount of stolen goods from their possession.
The three of them were apprehended following a prolonged manhunt by the Fancy Bazar police. It is learned that the trio was involved in several burglary cases in and around Guwahati city.
The arrested have been identified as Ismail Hussain alias Boga, Lashkar Ali and Afzal Ali. A total of 5 televisions, a stabilizer, and 12 helmets along with Rs 18,000 unaccounted cash were seized from their possession.
According to information received, the trio was identified in a dramatic CCTV footage of them looting several items from a moving vehicle.
Later, an FIR was registered at Fancy Bazar police station after which the police sprung into action and subsequently they were caught.
Earlier this month, a special drive was conducted on Tuesday night across Silchar and Baskandi area by the Cachar police to combat the theft of motorcycles.
During the operation a total of 20 numbers of two-wheelers (9-scooties, 11-motorcycles) were recovered from different locations, the police also arrested eight culprits including an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader who was allegedly involved in bike lifting and dealing with the stolen bikes, the police said.
The arrested thieves were identified as Sakil Laskar (20), Dilwar Hussain Laskar (20), Afzal Hussain Laskar (18), Abdul Hussain Laskar (19), AIUDF leader Nanda Singh (60), Ranjit Ravidas (25), Yousub Ali (20) and Rubeluddin Laskar (28).
Following an interrogation by the police, the culprits revealed that they have stakes in Manipur and Nagaland and expertise in manipulating the registration numbers including the engine numbers and chassis numbers which is evident from the seizures recovered from their possessions that includes several duplicate keys, tools, machines and spare number plates.
However, the police said that effort is on to recover more stolen motorcycles on the basis of their revelations.