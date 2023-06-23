Guwahati Police Nab Three Dreaded Thieves From Hojai; Stolen Goods Recovered

The three of them were apprehended following a prolonged manhunt by the Fancy Bazar police. It is learned that the trio was involved in several burglary cases in and around Guwahati city.

The arrested have been identified as Ismail Hussain alias Boga, Lashkar Ali and Afzal Ali. A total of 5 televisions, a stabilizer, and 12 helmets along with Rs 18,000 unaccounted cash were seized from their possession.