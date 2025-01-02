Guwahati Police Probe Death of Young Woman in Suspicious Circumstances

The body of a young woman, Payel Saikia, was discovered in suspicious circumstances in the H4 block of the fourth floor of Doya Sagar Apartment in Nizarapar late on December 31. The incident has raised several unanswered questions, prompting a police investigation.

The Chandmari police recovered the body at approximately 1 AM after the apartment's security personnel reported the matter. Payel’s mother, unable to reach her daughter by phone, had alerted the security staff. When repeated attempts to contact Payel through the doorbell failed, the security team broke open the door, only to find her hanging.

Circumstances Surrounding the Incident

Payel, who hailed from Chatribari, had been living alone in the rented apartment, despite having a family home in the city. According to sources, her boyfriend frequently visited the apartment, and three months ago, a public altercation between the two was reported near the building. The discovery of her body has triggered speculation about the nature of her death.

Questions surrounding her decision to live alone and apart from her mother, who is known to be her only immediate family, have also emerged.

Police Investigation Underway

The Chandmari police have launched a detailed investigation into the case. They have sought the call detail records (CDR) of Payel’s mobile phone, anticipating it will provide crucial leads. The possibility of homicide being disguised as suicide has not been ruled out, with officials stating that clarity will only emerge after the post-mortem report is finalized.

“The CDR report could potentially reveal critical details about her communications and relationships,” a police official said, adding that they are thoroughly examining all aspects of the case.

The incident has left residents of the area in shock, while authorities continue their efforts to uncover the truth behind Payel’s tragic death.