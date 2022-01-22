Guwahati: Police Recover 5 Stolen Vehicles In Separate Operations

The Guwahati Police recovered five vehicles in separate operations from different places on Saturday.

The police recovered two Royal Enfield bikes and a KTM bike that was stolen from the city’s Beltola area within 24 hours of registering the complaints, the police informed.

In a separate operation, a Tata Sumo and a Bolero, reported stolen from Dispur, were recovered from Nongpoh and Dimapur respectively, the Guwahati Police informed via Twitter.

The Guwahati Police tweeted, “5 vehicles recovered in quick operations! In 4 swift actions, 2 Enfield bikes & a KTM bike stolen from Beltola were recovered within 24 hours. Similarly a TATA Sumo and Bolero stolen from Dispur were recovered in Nongpoh and Dimapur respectively”.