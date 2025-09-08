Guwahati Police Rescue Abducted Teen from Basistha; Suspect Held

The Basistha police successfully rescued a abducted teenage girl from the AG bus stand in Bongaon early Monday morning. The operation also led to the apprehension of the prime suspect, Arindam Saikia of Narayanpur, Lakhimpur.

The victim’s family had lodged a formal complaint at Bihpuria Police Station the previous day, reporting the abduction and providing crucial details that aided the swift police response. Acting on the complaint, the Basistha police launched an immediate search operation, which culminated in the safe recovery of the girl under tense circumstances.

Following the rescue, authorities coordinated closely with Bihpuria Police Station, ensuring that the victim was handed over safely to her family. “The girl will be reunited with her family after they arrive along with officials from Bihpuria Police,” Basistha police confirmed.