Guwahati News

Guwahati: Police Seize Cache of Arms, One Arrested in Noonmati

A CGPD team from the Noonmati Police Station descended upon a rented residence situated in Yuva Nagar within the area.
Guwahati: Police Seize Cache of Arms, One Arrested in Noonmati
Guwahati: Police Seize Cache of Arms, One Arrested in Noonmati
Pratidin Time

In a significant development preceding the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections, the Noonmati Police executed a meticulously planned operation resulting in the apprehension of an individual suspected to be associated with militant outfits.

Acting on actionable intelligence, a CGPD team from the Noonmati Police Station descended upon a rented residence situated in Yuva Nagar within the area.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the premises, police uncovered a cache of illicit firearms and ammunition. Among the confiscated items was a sophisticated factory-made .22 pistol, along with a fully loaded magazine containing 21 live rounds of ammunition.

The individual taken into custody was identified as Rajesh Rai, alias John Konyak, a resident of Dimapur in the state of Nagaland. Police have initiated an investigations into the matter.

Guwahati: Police Seize Cache of Arms, One Arrested in Noonmati
Guwahati: Man Convicted In 2022 Sexual Offence Gets 20 Years Jail Term
Assam police
Guwahati police
Arms Recovered

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-police-seize-cache-of-arms-one-arrested-in-noonmati
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com