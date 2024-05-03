Guwahati: Police Seize Cache of Arms, One Arrested in Noonmati

In a significant development preceding the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections, the Noonmati Police executed a meticulously planned operation resulting in the apprehension of an individual suspected to be associated with militant outfits.
Acting on actionable intelligence, a CGPD team from the Noonmati Police Station descended upon a rented residence situated in Yuva Nagar within the area.
Upon conducting a thorough search of the premises, police uncovered a cache of illicit firearms and ammunition. Among the confiscated items was a sophisticated factory-made .22 pistol, along with a fully loaded magazine containing 21 live rounds of ammunition.
The individual taken into custody was identified as Rajesh Rai, alias John Konyak, a resident of Dimapur in the state of Nagaland. Police have initiated an investigations into the matter.