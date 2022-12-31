Guwahati Police Seized Drugs Worth Rs 250 Cr in 2022

The Guwahati Police seized drugs worth Rs. 250 crores in the year 2022. This statement was given by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

Mahanta said, several times the peddlers tried to change their tactics and smuggle drugs however, most of the time the city police succeeded to nab the peddlers and seize the drugs.

This year, the city police have seized heroin weighing 12 kg, 13kg methamphetamine, and 4kg Manipuri ganja.

The police have also seized a total of 10 lakh Yaba tablets in this year.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan police have also exposed several inter-state networks.

Moreover, the police launched a phone number 6026901246 for citizens to provide information regarding drugs or drug peddlers.