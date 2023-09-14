Guwahati Police, STF Assam Foil Interstate Gold Smuggling Bid; 4 Held

In a joint operation, city police and Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Thursday morning seized over 500 grams of gold and arrested four smugglers, including a woman, in connection to it at Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Inayet Ali (30), Jannat Begum (56), and Mohammad Yusuph (38), all hailing from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
The driver of the vehicle has also been taken into custody, identified as Veeru Singh (27), a resident of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.
According to the police, original gold in coil shape weighing 518.8 grams was seized from their vehicle bearing registration ‘ML 05N 8712’ that was intercepted based on intelligence inputs on possible smuggling the region.
It is learned that the consignment of gold was being smuggled from Meghalaya to Rajasthan via the intercepted vehicle. The estimated market value of the seized gold is yet to be established.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.