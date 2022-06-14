Guwahati: Power Cut Reported in Several Areas After Heavy Rainfall

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) issued a statement on Tuesday stating that several electrical infrastructures have been damaged in various parts of Assam due to heavy storms & incessant rain since yesterday as a result of which power cut has been reported from different parts of Guwahati.

Restoration works are underway and the employees of APDCL are working on a war footing manner to restore the lines as early as possible, as per the statement by APDCL.

The also took to twitter to share the damage caused by incessant rainfall. “Several electrical infrastructures have been damaged in various parts of Assam due to heavy storm & rain. Restoration works are going on & the employees of APDCL are working on war footing manner to restore the lines as early as possible,” it said in a tweet.

For public safety, the APDCL has disconnected lines in the following affected areas:

1) LKRB path, Santi path, and some parts of the Anil Nagar/Nabin Nagar/Tarun Bagar(bye lane2) area have been disconnected for public safety due to the rise in water level under Zoo Road ESD.

2) Ministerial Staff Quarters Colony area in Supermarket (Dispur) and SK Baruah Road has also been disconnected due to severe waterlogging under Capital ESD.

The situation is being closely and constantly monitored and the lines will be restored once the water level reaches to safety. In the meantime, APDCL has asked the public for cooperation in such an hour of distress.