Guwahati: High Capacity Power Line Bursts Into Flames In Birubari

Residents of Guwahati’s Birubari locality were gripped by a sense of fear as a fire broke out in the area on Thursday night.
As per initial reports, flames erupted from a high-capacity power transmission line in the Birubari area last night leaving the locals in a tensed situation.
Soon after the fire broke out, the fire and emergency services department was called in. After a prolonged struggle, officials were able to douse the flames with the help of some locals, informed sources.
Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Visuals from the site showed an electricity wire laden pole under flames, though damages were estimated to be minimal.
The quick response from the fire department helped restrict the spread of the fire averting a possible tragedy.
It may be noted that on June 5, a transformer burst into flames at the B. Borooah road in Guwahati in broad daylight.
No injuries were reported immediately in the incident. Local police and a fire tender rushed to the spot and were able to successfully douse the unprecedented fire.
The cause of the fire also could not be ascertained immediately.