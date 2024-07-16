Guwahati: Preschool Prodigy Sets Record In Cursive Writing

Jaasritha Borah, born on July 7, 2020, in Guwahati, Assam, is a remarkable preschooler who has recently achieved a significant milestone at a very young age. Daughter of Rimjhim Baruah Borah and Dinab Borah, Jaasritha has demonstrated exceptional talent and skill that has left many in awe. On June 25, 2024, this young prodigy completed the fastest and most beautiful writing of the cursive alphabet, a feat that showcases her impressive abilities.
At just three years old, Jaasritha flawlessly wrote the entire cursive alphabet in a mere 2 minutes and 50 seconds at her residence. This achievement is not only a testament to her innate talent but also to her dedication and hard work at such a tender age. Her performance has been widely appreciated, setting a new standard for young children in the field of handwriting.
The Assam Book of Records (ABR) has officially recognized and commended Jaasritha for her exceptional handwriting and remarkable achievement. Her name now proudly stands in the state records, marking her as a young achiever with a promising future. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy because it highlights the potential and capabilities of young children when given the right encouragement and support.
Jaasritha’s parents, Rimjhim and Dinab Borah, are immensely proud of their daughter’s accomplishment. They believe that this is just the beginning of her journey and are committed to nurturing her talents further. Jaasritha’s achievement serves as an inspiration to other young children and their parents, showing that with dedication and encouragement, remarkable feats can be achieved at any age.
In conclusion, Jaasritha Borah’s record-setting performance in cursive handwriting is a celebration of young talent and dedication. Her inclusion in the Assam Book of Records is a well-deserved recognition of her hard work and skill, promising a bright future ahead for this young prodigy.