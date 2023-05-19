Guwahati Press Club Election Schedule Announced Today

The election schedule of the Guwahati Press Club was announced on Friday.
According to the Gauhati Press Club Election Committee 2023-25, the nomination forms will be issued from May 19 to 21, 2023.
While, submission of nomination papers begins from May 22 and will continue till May 24, 2023.
All the aspirant candidates are asked to submit the papers between 12 noon and 2 pm of each of the above mentioned dates.
Publication of the list of nomination papers received (before scrutiny) has been fixed on May 24 (5 pm).
Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on May 25 and publication of the scrutinized list will be published by 5 pm on the same day.
Last date of withdrawal of candidates is fixed on May 27 between 12 to 2 pm.
Publication of the final list of candidates is fixed on May 27 (6 pm).
The press club election committee has also announced model code of conduct from today with the publication of the voters list and will remain in force till 24 hours after declaration of results.
The committee has also stated that campaigning to end 24 hours before election begins i.e. 9 am on June 2, 2023.
The GPC election is slated to be held on June 3 from 9 am to 5 pm.
Counting of votes is scheduled on June 4 from 9 am and results will be declared after the completion of counting the same day.
Earlier, a five member Gauhati Press Club Election Committee 2023-25 was constituted by members at the last General Body Meeting, conducted by the outgoing office-bearers Committee on March 26, 2023.
The election committee, subsequently, asked the GPC’s incharge committee to conduct a fresh membership drive by inviting applications from both existing and aspiring members.
Applications for membership were received till May 3, 2023 and the same were sorted according to respective media organisations and handed over to the GPC election committee on May 8, 2023.
The election committee thoroughly examined the applications and prepared the draft voters list, comprising working journalists up to the rank of executive editor with over three years experience, which was published on May 16, 2023.
Applicants with queries, complaints and those who had furnished incomplete information were asked to convey the same to the election committee till 2 pm on May 18, 2023.
After the necessary inclusion, exclusion and corrections, the final voters list was published on May 19, 2023.
The final voters list, nomination forms, election schedule and nomination rules was handed over to returning officer Bijon Mahajan who declared the beginning of the election process.
The GPC elections will be held for the following ten posts:
1. President (One Post)
2. Vice President (One post)
3. Vice President (one post reserved for lady members)
4. General Secretary (One post)
5. Assistant General Secretary (One post)
6. Assistant General Secretary (one post reserved for lady members)
7. Organizing Secretary (one post)
8. Treasurer (One post)
9. Cultural secretary (one post)
10. Sports secretary (one post)