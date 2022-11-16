Guwahati: 2 Prime Accused in Bihar Man’s Murder Arrested

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Assam has arrested two prime accused in the kidnap and murder of Jayvardhan Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The two accused were arrested by the GRP from Majhar Char in Guwahati on Tuesday night.

The duo has been identified as Jahangir Ali (29) and Robiul Haque (32), both residents of Kamrup Rural district.

The GRP had been conducting search operations to trace the culprits since the past few days.

It may be mentioned that, on November 12, Jayvardhan Kumar was murdered and his body was thrown into the Brahmaputra River.

According to reports, Jayvardhan was kidnapped from a Dimapur to Bihar bound train. Miscreants followed him from the Dimapur railway station and his phone was switched off after he reached the Guwahati railway station.

The police had registered a case and through investigations were carried out.

Earlier, two persons were arrested in connection to the case after search operations were conducted in Sualkuchi.