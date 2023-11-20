Guwahati: Prime Accused In Six-Mile Murder Detained

The prime accused in the case pertaining to the recovery of the body of a woman at an apartment in Guwahati, was detained by the police on Sunday.
Identified as the Anju Dorjee, the body of the deceased woman was found at the rented flat in which she lived with her live-in partner on November 12.
Since the matter came to fore, the prime accused, identified as one Mani Khan, who was the live-in partner of Anju Dorjee, was absconding. The police had initiated a search operation to find his whereabouts and on Sunday night, that is, November 19, they were able to detain him.
According to preliminary reports, Mani Khan was detained by Dispur Police in Guwahati. This was after they surfed through the CCTV footage obtained from the apartment where the incident took place.
Officials said that they went through the CCTV footage dating back to 15 days to locate the accused. Initially, they could not find any clue as to who was behind the death of the woman.
Mani Khan was detained from Guwahati itself, said the police. According to the information received, the Guwahati Police Commissioner, Diganta Barah was present at Hatigaon Police Station late last night along with other top police officials.
It may be noted that the victim, Anju Dorjee, thought to be aged around 25 to 26 years and originally from Bokajan in Assam, was found dead in an apartment in Guwahati's Six-Mile. The incident had come to the fore after the owner of the apartment visited and found a foul odour coming from the flat where she lived on rent with her live-in partner.
After the incident, the police were called in immediately to Purbasa Apartment in the Six-Mile locality of Guwahati. They had taken jurisdiction over the matter and sought all the CCTV footage of the past few days.
The prime accused in the case, one Mani Khan, who was the live-in partner of the deceased Anju Dorjee, was absconding since the matter came to light.
Initially, officials had said that the CCTV footage had no record of his movements on the days leading to the suspected murder. This has led the police to suspect the involvement of a third person in the death of Anju Dorjee, a fresh angle in the case.
Following the incident, Mani Khan was nowhere to be seen, the neighbours had told the police. Officials also found his mobile phone switched off.
The body was sent for post-mortem after its recovery.