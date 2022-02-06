Guwahati: Probe Against JICA Water Supply Projects Announced By Govt

A probe into allegations of corruption and anomalies against the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) supported water supply project in Guwahati was announced by the government of Assam on Saturday.

The Assam government in an official notification informed about setting up a panel headed by Additional Chief Secretary to the state government, Paban Kumar Borthakur.

It read, “The government of Assam has appointed additional chief secretary to the government of Assam, Paban Kumar Borthakur, as enquiry officer to enquire into the alleged complaint regarding corruption in JICA assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project.”

A detailed report of the enquiry will have to be submitted within a week’s time, the notification added.

Notably, several water supply projects under JICA in Guwahati are yet to be completed and are way past their prescribed time limit.

Several allegations of corruption into the projects over time prompted the decision of the government to look into its affairs.