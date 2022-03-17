Guwahati: Probe Ordered Into Death Of Convict In GMCH

A sub-division magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of a convict at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.

The additional district magistrate of the Kamrup Metro district ordered the probe based on the report submitted by the Deputy Registrar of Assam Human Rights Commission.

Convict Nilkant Nath (71), a resident of Kokaya village under Belsor police station in Nalbari district, was taken to GMCH on February 11 for better treatment by the Nalbari district jail authorities.

On February 21, the medical authorities declared that the he had died in the hospital undergoing treatment.

As per reports, Nath was serving life sentence.

The investigation has been assigned to Sub-division magistrate Vikram Chetri.

