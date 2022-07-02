Guwahati: Properties Worth Lakhs of Rupees Gutted in Fire

One house has been completely gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Basistha in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at a confectionery making industry at Lotakata in Basistha.

The fire is suspected to have erupted due to a leakage of a cylinder in the factory. One house was completely burnt down to ashes by the blazing inferno that spread to the adjacent house.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees have been gutted down in the massive fire. All valuable items of the house including all important documents have been burnt down.

However no injuries or loss of lives have been reported in the incident.

Two fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blazing flame.