Guwahati: Prostitution In Guise Of Spa Salon; 6 Arrested Including Women During Raid

Guwahati police on Tuesday night raided a spa salon in city’s Noonmati area and arrested six people for being involved in alleged illicit activities.
The raid was carried out at ‘Lucky Hair Beauty Spa Salon’ on the direction of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Nandini Kakati.
The arrested include two male and four females, sources said, adding that they were found in compromising positions during the raid.
The arrested allegedly involved in running a prostitution racket from the spa, sources said.
Further investigation is on.
Last year in December, the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police conducted raids across the city and arrested owners of six spa salons.
The arrested spa owners include four females and two male owners. They were identified as Mili Sinha, Usha Daimary, Pahi Das, Jaanmoni Das, Chinmoy Sharma and Tanmoy Das.
They have been arrested for their alleged involvement in running prostitution and human trafficking rackets.
Along with the six owners, 16 young women were also arrested during the raids. They were released after they were questioned by the Women’s Police.
According to reports, the operation was jointly executed by the Crime Branch and the Panbazar Women’s Police.
The raids were carried out in Lachit Nagar, Ulubari and Rajgarh areas of Guwahati. Officials said that four spas named Copus, Opera, Aceit, and Envy Me.