A firing incident has been reported in Panjabari, Guwahati as miscreants opened fire at a businessman. The manager of Purabi Dairy Ranjit Bora sustained bullet injury in head after miscreants opened fire at him.

Ranjit Bora owns a distributor of Purabi Dairy.

According to reports, the incident took place while he went to bank to deposit money. Bora was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Locals said that some unknown miscreants opened fire at him.