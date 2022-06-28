Guwahati: Rebel Sena MLAs Passing Time by Playing Indoor Games

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati for the past few days are passing their time by playing indoor games including Chess and Ludo.

Sources said that other than a couple of meetings, they have no other serious activity to do in Guwahati. To pass their time, they are playing various indoor games including chess and ludo to keep themselves engaged.

According to reports, the rebel MLAs led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde are not allowed to go outside the hotel. Initially, the MLAs booked rooms in the hotel for about a week.

Assam BJP MLAs, leaders and ministers are occasionally visiting the hotel, and briefly talking with the Maharashtra lawmakers.

Assam police commandos led by senior officials are closely looking after the security of the MLAs, and from time to time.

The hotel authorities refused fresh bookings for common guests except for the passengers from airlines, with which the hotel has long-term arrangements.



Shiv Sena leaders from Manipur led by state President M. Tombi Singh came to the hotel on Monday to meet Eknath Shinde. However, they were not allowed to meet.

The main opposition Congress in Assam earlier asked the rebel Maharashtra legislators to leave the state at the earliest in the greater interest of the state.

The Shinde camp has booked 70 of the 196 rooms in the 5-star hotel where they have been extended a VVIP treatment by the Assam government although there are no official orders on many 'privileges', reliable government sources added.

There is a multi-layered security cover with massive security inside the hotel with central paramilitary forces, Assam police commandos, and armed personnel keeping a watch. A 24x7 medical unit comprising of doctors, male and female nurses, paramedics, and state-of-the-art ambulances from the Guwahati Medical College has also been kept ready at the hotel. A makeshift communication hub has been established inside the hotel with laptops, heavy-duty modems, and high-speed broadband internet with the help of the Electronics and IT corporation of the Assam government, reliable sources have said.