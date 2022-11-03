Guwahati: Recovery Of Body At Basistha Jerks Locals Out Of Sleep

In a shocking incident, the body of a person was recovered at Basistha in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident is from lane number 13 at Kinara-kata in the Basistha locality of the city.

Locals suspect that some miscreants murdered the person and left the body there.

Meanwhile, different types of items were reportedly recovered from near the body.

Moreover, it has come to the fore that the deceased person was a driver by profession. His name has not been released as of yet.

Local police took notice of the incident and arrived at the site. They have launched an investigation into the matter and are combing the nearby area with a sniffer dog.

Further details are awaited.