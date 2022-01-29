Guwahati Refinery Hospital Doctor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Harassing a Nurse

A doctor of Guwahati Refinery hospital, Dr. Bhaskar Baruah has been arrested by police from Kamalpur area in Baihata Chariali on Friday night for allegedly sexually harassing a nurse.

According to reports, Dr. Bhaskar Baruah allegedly made an attempt to sexually harass a nurse at Cabin No 2 of the hospital on Tuesday night.

The doctor, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly shut the door of the cabin and made advances towards the nurse.

Based on a complaint filed by the nurse at Noonmati police station, a case (no 45/22) under section 354 was registered against the doctor.

He was absconding following the incident but police managed to track Baruah’s mobile and subsequently arrested him from his relative’s house at Kamalpur.