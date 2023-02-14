Guwahati: Rehab Centre Shut Down After Murder Case

A rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area was ordered to be closed down, as per reports emerged on Tuesday after a murder incident.

According to sources, the order to shut down the rehab centre was passed by Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The order to close down comes after a brutal murder that took place at the rehab centre.

The rehabilitation centre has been identified as Miracle Foundation where murder incident took place.

The centre was run by Kaushik Kalita and Bharadwaj Baishya.

Notably, yesterday, a drunk youth, identified as Aminul Hussain, killed another youth who was mentally disturbed at the centre itself.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera based on which Hussain was arrested by Hatigaon Police in the evening of the same day.

The owners of the rehab centre were also apprehended by the police.

The police then sealed the rehab centre.