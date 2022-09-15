Guwahati: Scamsters Promising to ‘Double Investments’ Held

Two fraudsters have been arrested on charges of being involved in a ‘money doubling’ scam in Guwahati city on Wednesday.

According to sources, the fraudsters, identified as Saiful Islam and PR Hussain, through online medium manipulated their targets by saying them they will have to invest a small amount of money and promised them that double the money will be returned within a short period of time.

A Madhya Pradesh couple was contacted by the fraudsters and asked to invest Rs. 10 lakh with a promise to get Rs. 40 lakhs in return.

The exchange of money took place inside an uber cab and cash of Rs. 10,000 was spread over bunch of blank papers following which the couple lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station.