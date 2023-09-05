Guwahati School Releases Inaugural Video Song Celebrating Teachers' Day

In a momentous celebration of Teachers' Day, Modern English School in Guwahati is elated to introduce its very first school video song.
This creative endeavour was brought to life through the ingenuity of ‘Up Goes the Finger Pictures’, based in Mumbai. This pioneering project signifies a significant milestone for the institution and serves as a testament to its unwavering commitment to cultivating a comprehensive educational experience while honouring its foundational principles.
The school's video song beautifully encapsulates the essence of Modern English School's exceptional student-teacher relationships.
Through captivating visuals and harmonious melodies, the video conveys the institution's dedication to furnishing a well-rounded educational journey that nurtures students' intellectual, emotional, cultural, and physical growth.
Dr. Simanta Das, the lyricist behind the song, skillfully echoes the school's core values and ethos in his heartfelt lyrics.
Mrs Jonali Das, Principal of Modern English School, Guwahati, radiated enthusiasm about the release, emphasizing, "Our school has tirelessly endeavoured to provide a peerless learning environment that nurtures both the intellect and the soul.
This video song embodies the very essence of our educational philosophy, underscoring the pivotal elements of knowledge, well-being, and cultural heritage. It is a heartfelt tribute to our students' educational journey alongside our dedicated educators."
Mr. Sambit Rajendra Jena, Founder of Upgoesthefinger Pictures, shared his insights on the project, stating, "Collaborating with Modern English School has been an immensely gratifying experience. The school song's inception was a simple melody, but it evolved through collective efforts, with lyrics that encapsulate the very spirit of the school."
Modern English School's inaugural video song stands as a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to holistic education and its enduring dedication to the invaluable teacher-student bond. This release is a tribute to the educators who inspire and guide their students on their educational journey