Guwahati: Scindia School Celebrates its 125th Anniversary

The Scindia School, Gwalior, celebrated its 125th anniversary by organizing an Outreach program at Ratna Mauli Palace, Guwahati, on Saturday evening. The event was attended by alumni of the school, parents, prospective parents, teachers, and the school Principal, Mr. Ajay Singh.

During the program, Mr. Singh highlighted the school's commitment to providing students with opportunities to develop their potential in various areas. He acknowledged the unique sporting and musical talents of the students from Assam, which he believed would benefit from the school's offerings.

"The Scindia School will be the best institution for these students to enhance their talents and grow as confident individuals," Mr. Singh said. "They will have the opportunity to flourish alongside students from different parts of the country."

The Outreach program also included a question and answer session with Mr. Singh, where he responded to queries from attendees. Parents and prospective parents asked about the school's facilities, faculty, and curriculum. Alumni shared their experiences at the school and expressed their appreciation for the opportunities they received.

The event concluded with a dinner reception, where attendees mingled and networked with each other. The Outreach program was part of the school's ongoing efforts to engage with communities across India and reach out to potential students and their families.

The Scindia School, established in 1897, has a rich history of providing quality education and preparing students for leadership roles in various fields. The school's alumni include prominent figures in business, politics, sports, and the arts. With its commitment to holistic development, the school continues to attract students from across India and abroad.