Guwahati: Second Floor Of House In Uzan Bazar Gutted In Major Fire

The second floor of a building was entirely gutted in a major fire that broke out in the Uzan Bazar area of Guwahati on Monday.

The incident took place at House number 57 near Jorpukhuri in the Uzan Bazar locality. Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately.

According to reports, the owner of the house is Mihir Bordoloi. Flames erupted from the second floor of his house.

The room in which the fire broke out was reportedly empty for the last six months. It had been rented out to one Kartik Nandy two years ago.

Meanwhile, three fire tenders reached the spot immediately after the incident. After much struggle, they were able to bring the flames under control.

In addition, an assessment of the damage revealed that the entire room had been gutted in the major fire.