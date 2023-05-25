Guwahati: Seminar On Water Conservation Held At Bhetapara

Participating in the Seminar, Deepak Goswami, chief convener of the Citizens’ United Form for Water Supply in Guwahati (Nagarik Oikya Mancha or CUFWSG in short), highlighted the progress of the two government water supply schemes that are important for the people of the greater Bhetapara region. He said the eastern part of the Hatigaon-Bhetapara link road would be covered under the East Guwahati Water Supply Scheme and the western part of the road under the Central Guwahati Water Supply Scheme. The progress of East Guwahati Water Supply Scheme is very slow; this scheme has come to a standstill due to lack of funds. Even if the money is provided tomorrow, people will have to wait for another three years to get water from the scheme. On the other hand, the Central Guwahati Water Supply Scheme has seen some progress; however, six of its eight reservoirs are still incomplete, only one of the three units of the Water Treatment Plant has been completed so far and three hundred kilometers of distribution network is still pending out of a total length of about 1,000 kilometers. According to the Guwahati Jal Board plan, work on this scheme should be completed by December 2024, but this hardly seems to be trustworthy. He supported Dr. Saikia's statement and said that while continuing the struggle for the implementation of the projects, it would be worthwhile to take initiatives for rainwater harvesting so that people can benefit from it without waiting for government schemes.