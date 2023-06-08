Guwahati News

Guwahati: Seniors Thrashed Guardian For Objecting Ragging in a City School

A group of senior students of Gurukul Grammar School in Guwahati thrashed a student’s father for objecting ragging in which his child was a victim
Guwahati: Seniors Thrashed Guardian For Objecting Ragging in a City School
Guwahati: Seniors Thrashed Guardian For Objecting Ragging in a City School
Pratidin Bureau

In yet another sensational incident, a group of senior students of Gurukul Grammar School in Guwahati thrashed a student’s father for objecting ragging in which his child was a victim.

It may be mentioned that a male student of Class XI was allegedly tortured in the name of ragging by his seniors. When the father of the student spoke out against the ragging, the seniors started beating him black and blue injuring him badly.

Moreover, the security guard of the school also attacked the reporters who went to take the information. The reporter was attacked by the security guard on camera. The female reporter was physically attacked by the security guard.

The school authorities also misbehaved with the journalists present there.

Guwahati: Seniors Thrashed Guardian For Objecting Ragging in a City School
Ganeshguri Accident: Kamrup (M) Admin Finally Wakes Up From Slumber; Barricades Dug-Out Pathway
ragging

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-seniors-thrashed-guardian-for-objecting-ragging-in-a-city-school
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com