Guwahati News

Guwahati: Series of Cylinder Blasts Spark Major Fire in Kalapahar

The blasts, originating from cooking cylinders at a residence situated at Gopinath Nagar, caused a large-scale inferno that engulfed the building and also spread to a nearby mosque.
Guwahati: Series of Cylinder Blasts Spark Major Fire in Kalapahar
Guwahati: Series of Cylinder Blasts Spark Major Fire in Kalapahar
Pratidin Time
Updated on

A series of cylinder explosions triggered a major fire in Guwahati's Kalapahar area on Wednesday afternoon. 

The blasts, originating from cooking cylinders at a residence situated at Gopinath Nagar, caused a large-scale inferno that engulfed the building and also spread to a nearby mosque. 

Fire tenders have arrived at the scene and are working to bring the blaze under control.

The incident has caused significant damage and disruption in the area. Fortunately, No injury or casualty was reported in the mishap.

Guwahati: Series of Cylinder Blasts Spark Major Fire in Kalapahar
Assam: Elderly Couple Charred To Death In Bongaigaon Market Fire
Guwahati police
cylinder blast

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-series-of-cylinder-blasts-spark-major-fire-in-kalapahar
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com