Guwahati: Series of Cylinder Blasts Spark Major Fire in Kalapahar

A series of cylinder explosions triggered a major fire in Guwahati's Kalapahar area on Wednesday afternoon.
The blasts, originating from cooking cylinders at a residence situated at Gopinath Nagar, caused a large-scale inferno that engulfed the building and also spread to a nearby mosque.
Fire tenders have arrived at the scene and are working to bring the blaze under control.
The incident has caused significant damage and disruption in the area. Fortunately, No injury or casualty was reported in the mishap.