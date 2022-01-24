Guwahati: SFS School Organises NE’s First “Typing Speed Contest”

In a bid to enable students to be professionally skilled for the future, Saint Francis De Sales Higher Secondary School (SFS) organised North East’s first typing speed contest on Saturday.

Students from classes 6 to 12 took part in the first of its kind competition across Northeast India. The test was conducted in the school’s computer laboratory following strict Covid-19 protocols including sanitization and social distancing, authorities informed via a release.

The release added that a total of 30 students qualified for the final round of the contest showing amazing speed and accuracy.