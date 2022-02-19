Guwahati: Silpukhuri Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Silpukhuri area in Guwahati in Assam on Saturday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Monjit Deka, a resident of Housing Colony in Silpukhuri. He was 23 years old.

Deka was reportedly coming home from a birthday party last night. He was in an inebriated state with a bottle of liquor in his hand and one tucked at his waist.

Deka’s body was found in a pool of blood. Police suspect that he fell, as a result of which the bottle tucked to his waist broke and shards of glass entered his abdominal area, killing him.

He was alongside three of his friends, namely, Mridul Das, Jayanta Haloi and Uday Shankar Dhar, while returning home when the incident happened.

The three have been taken to the Chandmari Police where they are being questioned.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased youth has also been taken to the Chandmari Police Station.