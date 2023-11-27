Guwahati: Six Mile Murder Accused Pleads Innocence, Imprisoned

Mani Khan, the prime accused in the death of a woman, his live-in partner, in Guwahati's Six Mile was put behind bars on Monday, sources said.
Mani Khan, who was arrested for the murder of Anju Dorjee, his live-in partner, whose body was found in the couple's rented flat in Purbasa Apartment at Guwahati's Six Mile.
Days after the matter came to the fore, Mani Khan, who had been absconding since, was nabbed by the investigating team of Guwahati Police. He was remanded to five days of police custody initially for further interrogation.
However, reports today claimed that Mani Khan did not confess to the crime during interrogation and maintained his innocence before the police. At the end of his police custody today, he was sent to prison.
It has come to the fore that despite the accused pleading his innocence, the police have found several incriminating evidence against him which they will produce before the court.
Meanwhile, Dispur Police, which is investigating the case, still awaits the post-mortem and forensic reports related to the matter. The case is expected to take a fresh turn when the reports are filed.
It may be noted that the Kamrup metro district CJM court had on November 21 (Tuesday) remanded Mani Khan to five days of police custody after he was detained by Dispur Police from Guwahati on November 19 (Sunday).
According to preliminary reports, Mani Khan was detained after the police surfed through the CCTV footage obtained from the apartment where the incident took place.
Officials said that they went through the CCTV footage dating back to 15 days to locate the accused. Initially, they could not find any clue as to who was behind the death of the woman.
Mani Khan was detained from Guwahati itself, said the police. Guwahati Police Commissioner, Diganta Barah was present at Hatigaon Police Station late that night along with other top police officials.
The victim, Anju Dorjee, thought to be aged around 25 to 26 years and originally from Bokajan in Assam, was found dead in an apartment in Guwahati's Six-Mile. The incident had come to the fore after the owner of the apartment visited and found a foul odour coming from the flat where she lived on rent with her live-in partner.
After the incident, the police were called in immediately to the Purbasa Apartment in the Six-Mile locality of Guwahati. They had taken jurisdiction over the matter and sought all the CCTV footage of the past few days.
Initially, officials had said that the CCTV footage had no record of his movements on the days leading to the suspected murder. This has led the police to suspect the involvement of a third person in the death of Anju Dorjee, a fresh angle in the case.