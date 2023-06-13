Guwahati: Slab Falls From Under-Construction Maligaon Flyover, 2 Injured

Two people were injured grievously in yet another accident at the under-construction flyover at Maligaon in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, an iron shuttering slab fell from above on two people underneath the under-construction flyover project.
Moreover, a vehicle was also damaged in the incident. Meanwhile, those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital.
Further details are awaited in this regard.
This comes after a video emerged on social media of sparks from ongoing welding works at the flyover falling dangerously on the vehicles passing directly underneath it.
The video was posted on Twitter last week by Congress leader Gauravv Somani on Twitter who questioned the lack of security measures while construction works are underway at the site.
Sharing the video on June 8, he had written, “Can anyone justify such construction work without any safety protocol being followed. Had any vehicle carrying inflammable substance or plastic /cotton..or a two wheeler passing..could have been highly dangerous.Guwahati अब राम भरोसे!”
And within a week since the post, an incident like this has happened. Who shall be held responsible for this accident.