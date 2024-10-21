Guwahati: Son's Mental State Questioned After Discovery of Mother’s Skeleton

The skeletal remains of the elderly woman were discovered in her home in Jyotikuchi, prompting local residents to assert that Joydeep Dey, the woman’s son, was not mentally ill initially. One local stated, “There were frequent clashes between father and son while the former was alive.” After the father’s death, it was reported that the son lost contact with others and restricted his mother from engaging with neighbors. “After his father’s death, the son did not have any contact with any persons. Moreover, the son did not even allow the mother to stay in touch with the people nearby. After the death of his father, there was no light at home; mother-son were in the dark. No one was informed of his mother’s death,” another local recounted.