Guwahati: Son's Mental State Questioned After Discovery of Mother’s Skeleton

In a major development regarding the discovery of an elderly woman’s skeletal remains in Guwahati’s Jyotikuchi on Sunday, a Magistrate has stated that "the body has completely turned into a skeleton."
The victim is suspected to have died around 2-3 months ago. Concerns have been raised about her son, whose mental state is reported to be "not normal," although this remains doubtful. While police have launched an investigation, preliminary observations indicate that the case "appears to be a natural death."
Some locals have voiced suspicions that the woman may have died due to a lack of food. Reports suggest that the mother had asked for food and water through the window approximately three months ago. When locals attempted to provide assistance, the son chased them away. Witnesses also noted the son’s unusual comments following the transfer of his mother’s body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
The skeletal remains of the elderly woman were discovered in her home in Jyotikuchi, prompting local residents to assert that Joydeep Dey, the woman’s son, was not mentally ill initially. One local stated, “There were frequent clashes between father and son while the former was alive.” After the father’s death, it was reported that the son lost contact with others and restricted his mother from engaging with neighbors. “After his father’s death, the son did not have any contact with any persons. Moreover, the son did not even allow the mother to stay in touch with the people nearby. After the death of his father, there was no light at home; mother-son were in the dark. No one was informed of his mother’s death,” another local recounted.
It was noted that five days prior to the discovery of the skeletal remains, the son had told a neighbour that his mother was sleeping. In the wake of the recent conclusion of the Bhadra month (which spans from mid-August to mid-September), a period during which locals typically visited the namghar near the house daily, no specific explanations for the situation have been identified.
On Sunday, concerned locals reached out to two of the woman’s relatives, but the son denied them entry into the home. Consequently, they were compelled to call the police using the emergency number 100. The entire incident unfolded as police assisted in opening the door to investigate the situation.