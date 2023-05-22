Guwahati: Srinivas BV Arrives, Police Question Him In Harassment Case

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata arrived in Guwahati on Monday ahead of appearing before the police in connection with the harassment case against him lodged by now expelled Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta.
Following his arrival, the Youth Congress leader was taken to Pan Bazar Women’s Police Station where he was questioned regarding the matter.
From there he went to the Assam Police’s CID branch office in Ulubari. Earlier in the day, reports emerged that he will arrive in Guwahati at around 9.30 am and then will appear before the police at DCP (East) office. It was also expected that a huge number of Congress workers will greet him at the airport.
Meanwhile, ahead of the scheduled visit of Srinivas BV, the Guwahati Police imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure banning gatherings of more than five people within the city limits.
The directive, issued by the Guwahati Police Commissioner's office, aimed to address the challenges posed by overcrowding and potential unrest.
Under the new order, any sit-in protests or rally gatherings are prohibited, with police authorities taking measures to block such activities. The directive applies to all three police districts of the city, signaling a comprehensive approach to maintaining public safety and tranquility.
It may be mentioned that in April, the now expelled Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President (AIYC), Angkita Dutta, lodged a complaint against the Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV at Dispur Police Station accusing the latter of harassment for the last six months.
Dutta, in her complaint lodged at the police station mentioned that Srinivas harassed her mentally and made sexist comments against her. She further accused him of using slang words and threatening her that if she kept complaining against him before the high office bearers, then she would face dire consequences.
Dutta also mentioned one of her encounters with him at a hotel in Chhattisgarh on March 25 where the accused heckled her holding her arm, pushing and pulling, and threatening her by using slang words that he would ruin her life in the Congress party.
She further stated that she did inform the high office bearers of the party, however, no action was taken against Srinivas.